Simon Grayson has lauded Adam Forshaw for fighting back from a long-term injury and displaying high fitness level against Leicester City in his first Premier League start for Leeds United.

The midfielder was struggling with a serous hip issue for almost two seasons, but finally made his first Premier League start for Leeds in their 1-1 draw against Leicester on Sunday at Elland Road.

Leeds put up a tough challenge for top four hopefuls Leicester with their high-octane football and Forshaw caught the eye with a solid outing in the middle of the park, making the best out of his first league start since the 1-0 Championship defeat to Swansea in August 2019.

Former Leeds boss Grayson has hailed Forshaw for getting back to his peak form after going through a lengthy nightmare spell at the club owing to his injury.

Grayson is impressed with the energy levels Forshaw displayed against the Foxes and the composure he maintained in midfield, and feels he could play a key role under Marcelo Bielsa for the remainder of the season.

Asked what he made of Forshaw’s performance against Leicester, Grayson said on BBC Radio Leeds post-match: “Look any time any player has a long-term injury, he is going to have some dark moments.

“He is going to find it tough because it is a lonely road and if you have a setback after setback, you have to have good people around you.

“So, the physios, his team-mates have been there for him over that period of time.

“But ultimately as well, he is a fantastic professional that will keep working away, keep chipping away at any disappointments to make sure that he can keep being right and get the rewards of a performance today because his fitness levels were really, really high today to keep playing with the intensity that he played at, winning second balls, the composure on the ball.

“He showed the performance today that a lot of people knew what he is capable of doing and let us just hope he can stay fit from now until the end of the season because I think he will be an important player for Leeds.”

Forshaw will have additional time to rest and work more on his game under Bielsa on the training pitch owing to the ongoing international break.