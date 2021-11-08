Former Rangers star Alan Hutton is of the view that Gers midfielder Juninho Bacuna is similar to his brother Leandro Bacuna, who was his team-mate at Aston Villa.

Juninho scored his first goal in a Rangers shirt as the Scottish Premiership champions registered a 4-2 victory over Ross County at Ibrox on Sunday.

Former Rangers star Hutton was impressed with the Curacao international’s performance on the day and hailed him for his abilities as a box to box midfielder.

The former right-back is also an admirer of how Juninho slows himself down when he gets into dangerous positions and glides past opposition defenders.

Hutton went on to point out that Juninho is similar to his brother Leandro, who the former Rangers star used to play with at Aston Villa, in terms of his playing style.

“I would describe him as very powerful, he can glide by people“, Hutton said on Rangers TV post match.

“He looks like he can do the hard yards as well, he can do the box to box stuff.

“But, in moments like that [when he scored], he just slows himself down, he can play a nice one-two and he can pick out a pass.

“He’s very much like his brother, obviously I played with him at Villa.

“They are very similar when it comes to playing.

“I like just how he slows down when the time is right and he just picks a shot, and perfect.“

Juninho, who joined Rangers from Huddersfield Town in the summer transfer window, has scored and assisted a goal each from nine appearances across all competitions for the Light Blues this term.