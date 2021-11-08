Garth Crooks has stressed the need for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to manage the workload on his players better as they looked less fresh than their opponents West Ham United, who had one less day to rest going into their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Hammers handed visitors Liverpool their first loss of this season across all competitions on Sunday as they held on to a 3-2 win at the London Stadium in a league clash.

Liverpool came into Sunday’s clash after a 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, while West Ham had one less day to rest ahead of the clash after playing out a 2-2 draw away at Genk in the Europa League on Thursday.

Despite having an additional day to recharge their batteries, Liverpool looked less fresh than West Ham in Sunday’s clash, according to former top flight star Crooks, who insists Reds boss Klopp needs to sort out how to manage the workload on his key players better.

“The result [for Liverpool against West Ham] also raises the issue of managing teams’ resources”, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“West Ham played Genk in the Europa League 24 hours after Liverpool played in the Champions League and yet looked fresher.

“Jurgen Klopp needs to have a serious look at his squad.

“I know they have injuries but doesn’t everyone.”

Crooks acknowledged the game against Atletico Madrid took a toll on Liverpool, but stressed if they are to be among the best teams in the world, they should have found a way to win against the Hammers.

“Let’s be clear, Liverpool’s midweek fixture against Atletico Madrid had taken its toll, but if you’re going to be among the best, coming away with a result against teams like West Ham is what it takes.”

Liverpool will return to top flight action on 20th November after the international break when they host Arsenal, while West Ham will travel to Wolves on the same day.