Former Rangers star Neil McCann has hailed Juninho Bacuna for his goalscoring performance against Ross County and feels the midfielder has grown in stature as a Gers player.

Bacuna, who joined Rangers from Huddersfield Town in the summer, made his first start at Ibrox against Ross County on Sunday and marked the occasion by scoring a goal.

The Curacao international helped Steven Gerrard’s side to a 4-2 victory against Ross County and impressed former Rangers winger McCann with his performance.

McCann was pleased with Bacuna’s abilities as a box to box midfielder and believes that he can score a few goals for the Light Blues this season.

The Scot hailed Bacuna’s work leading up to his goal, including the one-two with Joe Aribo and his awareness of the surroundings, and insisted that he has grown in stature as a Rangers star.

“I think he looks like there are a few goals in this guy“, McCann said on Rangers TV following the game on Sunday.

“I really do think that he is a type of player in the centre of the pitch that is well capable of bursting into the box, around about the box and scoring goals for Rangers.

“He grew in performance, I think, today, for me, in stature.

“He dealt with the bad passes when it was 1-0 down, didn’t affect him.

“That little give and go [with Aribo] is good, one touch, another one [and scores].

“He’s not actually taking a head look whatsoever, he is aware of his surroundings, he is aware of where he wants to put it.

“And it is a really good strike, so it was a really good performance today.“

Having scored his first goal in a Rangers shirt, Bacuna will be hopeful of adding more to his tally and establishing himself as a key player for Gerrard’s team.