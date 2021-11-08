Tim Sherwood has lavished praise on David Moyes and believes the Scot has provided real heart, grit and determination into his West Ham side.

West Ham ended Liverpool’s long unbeaten run on Sunday when they beat them 3-2 at the London Stadium and moved up to third in the Premier League table.

The Hammers surprised many by qualifying for Europe last season and they have continued their progression this season and are now being considered genuine contenders to finish in the top four.

Sherwood does not believe that they are going to win the Premier League but stressed that he has not heard the London Stadium being so loud for years.

He praised Moyes for building a West Ham side who have heart, grit and determination, which the fans love about their team at the moment.

The former Premier League manager insisted that the West Ham side are a reflection of the Scot and they are not carrying any passengers as each one of those players works their socks off for the team.

Sherwood said on Premier League TV post match: “It is amazing for the fans. I haven’t heard them this loud, at Upton Park all the time, but never at the Olympic Stadium.

“This is great for the Premier League as we have got another contender.

“Not for one minute, I think they can go on and win the league but who knows where they can end up.

“This man [Moyes] has organised them, he has put a heart into the team, the fans appreciate what they are looking at as all they wanted is someone who can roll their sleeves up and try and there is not one passenger in their side.

“Everyone he sends out to the pitch, he knows that he can get from them and these fans appreciate that.

“They want honesty, they want determination, they want grit and, let’s not forget, they have got good players as well.

“There are a few jewels in that crown.”

West Ham are just three points and one point off Chelsea and Manchester City, respectively, in the Premier League standings.