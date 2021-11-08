Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has conceded that Jurgen Klopp’s side have looked vulnerable and sloppy defensively in recent games and it cost them against West Ham.

Liverpool’s long unbeaten run came to an end at the London Stadium on Sunday when the Hammers inflicted a 3-2 defeat on Klopp’s side.

The Reds struggled to cope with West Ham’s set-piece expertise and Alisson was off colour and was at fault for all of the three goals they conceded.

Following their 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead at home to draw 2-2 against Brighton and suffered a defeat at West Ham.

McManaman conceded that Liverpool have been sloppy defensively and their centre-back pairings in both games failed to provide them with defensive solidity.

He stressed Alisson was especially poor against West Ham and insisted that at the moment the Reds are giving away too many chances and are too open to play against.

McManaman said on Premier League TV after the match: “They have looked very vulnerable in the last couple of weeks.

“They conceded two against Brighton, probably could have conceded more, they allowed Brighton to have a number of chances and they did again today.

“Again I thought they were sloppy and naive at times.

“I don’t want to take anything away from West Ham. They did their homework, they knew that they were vulnerable at set-pieces, the goalkeeper didn’t play well for Liverpool, but West Ham put them under pressure from corners.

“West Ham looked very dangerous as well.

“Liverpool scored their customary two goals, no problem at all and could have scored more but at the other end, they have problems.

“Last week there were [Ibrahima] Konate and [Virgil] Van Dijk and they gave away a lot of changes, today it was [Joel] Matip and Van Dijk and they gave away a load of chances and conceded three.

“It is something that needs to be worked on.”

The defeat at West Ham saw Liverpool drop down to fourth in the league table and they have earned just a point from their last two league games.