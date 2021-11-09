Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has revealed that he wants to be part of the next World Cup in Qatar next year amidst interest from Aston Villa.

Aston Villa are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking Dean Smith over the weekend and several candidates have been assessed.

Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hasenhuttl are some of the names Ville are considering and the club are also believed to be interested in Denmark head coach Hjulmand.

The Villans are reportedly prepared to pay compensation to get a new manager but it appears the Denmark coach is keen to stay put for now.

He stressed that there are no guarantees in football anymore and he does not want to think too far into the future.

But the Denmark coach is clear that he wants to be coaching the national team in the World Cup next year.

“I do not make career plans”, Hjulmand told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet.

“If you do, things always take a different turn. I practice being in the moment.

“I am in an industry where I do not know what will happen in one year.

“But I am hopeful that I will be in the process of planning for the World Cup in Qatar.”

The 49-year-old has been in charge of Denmark since last year and has a contract until 2024 with the Danish FA.