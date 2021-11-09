Michael Ball has defended Everton boss Rafael Benitez against accusations that he is over-coaching his players and preventing them from being themselves in a game.

The Spaniard took charge at Goodison Park following Carlo Ancelotti’s surprise exit, and has had mixed results in his first eleven Premier League games in charge.

After an encouraging start, Everton are winless in their last five league outings, losing three times and there have been suggestions that Benitez is over-coaching his players, preventing themselves from expressing themselves on the pitch with his tactical demands.

However, former Toffee Ball has insisted that the criticism aimed at Benitez is uncalled for as fans were initially complaining about former boss Ancelotti not coaching his players enough, something which has changed since the Spaniard took the reins

Ball stressed that Everton’s struggles under Benitez are more down to injuries to key players following a transfer window in which they were hamstrung by FFP regulations, preventing them from making any major signings rather than him over-coaching his players.

“I’ve been hearing a few things recently over suggestions that Everton’s players looked to be ‘over-coached’ under Rafa Benitez, supposedly being too busy being organised and not implementing themselves in the game”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Nobody seemed to complain at the time but after Carlo Ancelotti left the football club, people started to talk about him not doing much coaching and having an attitude of ‘get out there, play, and make it happen.’

“These players weren’t good enough to make that work but now some people seem to have flipped the coin and are saying they’re ‘over-coached.

“We’ve had genuine excuses because of injuries but you’ve got to be accountable and you can’t blame one manager for not enough coaching and then the next one for coaching ‘too much.’”

Everton fans will be hoping sidelined stars will be closer to returning to the pitch with the international break providing additional time to recover before they return to Premier League action against Manchester City on 21st November.