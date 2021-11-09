Everton talent Anthony Gordon has revealed that being called up to the England Under-21 squad this season was one of his goals and he is delighted to have been given an opportunity with the Young Lions.

The young Everton winger has been named in Lee Carsley’s Under-21 squad for the European Championship qualifier against the Czech Republic, followed by another friendly against Georgia.

Gordon is excited about the chance and revealed that he set himself the goal of being selected in the national team this term, something which has come about quickly.

“I set myself a goal this year to get the call-up”, Gordon told Everton TV.

Gordon opened up on what Carsley told him and when he found out.

“I found out two days before they announced it and the manager, Lee Carsley, called me the night before and said, ‘Congratulations, it’s well deserved’.”

The Everton man wants to make an impact and has his eye on starting for England Under-21s and helping the Young Lions to two wins.

“I want to win both games and to play as much as possible.

“If I can start a game for England Under-21s, that would be a big achievement for me.”

Gordon has regularly been given opportunities by Everton manager Rafael Benitez so far this season, clocking up game time in eight Premier League games for the Toffees.