Leeds United loan star Leif Davis has expressed his delight after putting an end to his difficult spell with Bournemouth by starting in the Cherries’ win over Swansea City.

Championship side Bournemouth signed Davis on a season-long loan deal from Leeds in the summer, with an option to make the move permanent also included in the agreement.

Davis made his first league start for Scott Parker’s side in their 2-0 victory over Birmingham City in August, but found playing time hard to come by in the Championship after then.

After not making an appearance for Bournemouth for two months, the 21-year-old was handed a start against Swansea on Saturday and he marked the occasion by providing an assist as he helped the side to a 4-0 win.

Davis has admitted that there was a lot of pressure on him before the game, but explained he is buzzing to have started a match for Bournemouth after what was a difficult spell for him.

“To start with, I was absolutely buzzing to start the game“, Davis told afcbTV after the game on Saturday.

“[It’s] been a long time, I’ve had a bit of a lot of pressure on me honestly, the team doing well, had a little illness, a bug, on the weekend.

“But, apart from that, I’m absolutely buzzing to be here tonight in front of the fans, they carried us along all game.

“So, I’m just absolutely delighted to make my second start here.“

Davis is thrilled to have got 90 minutes of first team football under his belt and is hopeful that he can help Bournemouth earn promotion to the Premier League by playing more.

“Obviously, it is what I want, the 90 minutes and to help the team go up, go to the Premier League where we want to be“, Davis said.

“We are going that way, so 90 minutes is good for me at the minute.

“Hopefully many more to come [and I can] help the team go up.“

Davis has made six appearances across all competitions for Bournemouth so far this season, providing an assist in the process.