John Aldridge has expressed his belief that Liverpool will not have the money to add any new strikers to their ranks in the January transfer window, but stressed they have a player in Divock Origi who can find them goals.

The Reds are set to be without key attacking players Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane early next year with both in line to represent their respective countries in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Takumi Minamino and Origi are among the alternative attacking options available to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and the Belgian scored a goal in their 3-2 Premier League defeat away at West Ham United on Sunday after coming off the bench, replacing Diogo Jota.

With both Salah and Mane set to be unavailable for selection early next year, Liverpool could turn to the transfer market to bring in new attacking options, but Reds legend Aldridge believes they will not have enough money to spend on quality additions.

However, Aldridge stressed that Liverpool do have a top player in Origi, who knows how to score goals, although he is a bit inconsistent and still yet to find his peak form at Anfield.

“But what’s happened with Bobby and with the two lads going off to the Africa Cup of Nations, he [Origi] is going to be given time”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“He knows where the net is, we all know that. But it always seems like he can do better.

“He came on and made an impact again against West Ham.

“With another 10 minutes, he might have got us the draw.

“He’s something different to what we were doing before he came on.

“I don’t think they’ll have any money to go and buy in the market in January anyway, I just can’t see it happening.”

Liverpool have been open to selling Origi, but no move has materialised so far and it remains to be seen what decision the club have over his future with the January transfer window inching closer.