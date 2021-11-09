Some Liverpool fans have taken to social media to hail Divock Origi for his goalscoring cameo against West Ham United on Sunday and suggest he deserves more game time for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered their first Premier League loss of the season against West Ham on Sunday as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium.

Origi, who came off the bench to score for Liverpool, was one of the bright spots for the side on the evening and some Reds fans believe he deserves more playing time.

Ward insisted that Origi did more during his few minutes on the pitch than Diogo Jota did during the whole game and feels the Belgian should have been brought on earlier against the Irons.

Samy picked Origi as one of the positives for Liverpool on Sunday and explained that it is hard to find a striker who is happy to spend a large amount of time on the bench, although he is not everyone’s favourite.

Diba pointed out that Origi looks much better than he was last season and feels he has what it takes to be a great bench option for the Anfield outfit.

Mark is of the view that Origi deserves a start alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on the back of his display against West Ham and feels Liverpool will need him ready when the African forwards leave for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Dyl pointed out that Origi looked sharp when he came on against West Ham and suggested that he should start ahead of Jota in Liverpool’s next game against Arsenal.

Zain also feels Origi deserves more playing time, but explained that the striker should make more appearances off the bench as he does not make a significant impact when starting for the side.

Owen lauded the technical ability Origi displayed to score against West Ham and hailed him as one of the best finishers at Liverpool before insisting that he should play more often for the club.

Rob thinks that Origi would become a quality striker if he is trusted more by Klopp.

