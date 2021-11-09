Portsmouth star Michael Jacobs believes that Patrick Vieira’s philosophy and style will have flowed through all the age groups at Crystal Palace and is expecting a tough test against the Eagles’ Under-21s.

The League One side will play host to the Premier League outfit this evening, with progress in the EFL Trophy being the aim for both.

Danny Cowley’s side are precariously placed at the bottom of Southern Group B and cannot afford anything other than a win in their final match.

Even then they will have to depend on AFC Wimbledon losing their own match so that they can sneak in through better goal difference.

The winger is familiar with the nature of the opposition in Crystal Palace and believes that their Under-21s will reflect Vieira’s philosophy and approach with the Eagles first team.

“We saw a bit of Crystal Palace at St George’s Park over the summer”, Jacobs told his club’s official site.

“The new manager will have his philosophy that will be shared across all the teams.”

Jacobs is expecting Crystal Palace to play possession-based football and as such feels the Eagles will be a test.

“I’m sure they’ll be a possession-based side and will like to pass the ball around.

“It will be a good test for us.”

Portsmouth progressed in the FA Cup at the weekend and are now on a run of four games unbeaten across all competitions,