Rangers star Ianis Hagi insists that playing inside a 50,000 stadium might be pressure for some players but for him, it is more of a pleasure, giving him additional power.

Hagi joined the Gers from Belgian side Genk, initially on loan and then on a permanent basis last year after impressing at Ibrox.

He has since established himself as a first-team regular under Steven Gerrard and enjoys playing in Scotland in front of packed stadiums.

There are regularly questions asked about how players can cope with the pressure of playing in front of a full Ibrox, but Hagi insists he feels no pressure and instead it is a pleasure.

“When people say that it’s such a big pressure playing a 50,000 stadium, for me, it’s a pleasure”, Hagi told The Athletic.

“For me, pressure was when I was eight and parents were judging me.

“When we play away at, say, Hibs or Hearts it’s hostile but I enjoy it, I get power from it.”

Reflecting back on the events that transpired in the lead-up to his moving to Scotland instead of his preferred Spain, Hagi revealed that he was attracted to the idea of working with one of the best midfielders in history in the form of Steven Gerrard.

“My dream league since I was a kid was Spain so I was tending to lean more there.

“But at the same time I knew the coach was Steven Gerrard, so it was so attractive because I was going to be managed by one of the best midfielders in history.

“I spoke to my father as I didn’t know much about Rangers and he said, ‘This is a no brainer. I’ve been there and it’s a huge club, it’s the right mentality for you’.”

Hagi has so far featured in 74 games for Rangers scoring 14 goals and setting up 20 more for his team-mates.