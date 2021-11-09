Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott feels that the Black Cats need to get the balls inside the box quicker and get players to “POMO areas” to put those balls away, if they are to get back to winning ways.

After a bright start to their season, the promise has started to fade away, with the Black Cats failing to win any of their last three league matches.

Elliott is of the opinion that his former side need to be more lethal when going out to attack by getting the balls inside the box a lot quicker.

In order to maximise on those opportunities though, Elliott feels that there need to be players available in positions where they can score.

“The team need to work on getting balls into the box quicker and as Lee Johnson likes to mention, get players in the POMO [Position of Maximum Opportunity] area to put these balls away”, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

Elliott feels that other sides are scoring against Sunderland comfortably and the Black Cats might need to go back to basics on the training ground.

“This may be a case of going back to basics in training and doing some crossing and finishing.

“Other teams seem to be scoring at will against Lee Johnson’s men by doing this.”

While successive losses might have hurt Sunderland’s confidence, Elliott feels, the only way to address the issue is through hard yards in training.

“It may be a confidence issue but the only way this lack of goals can be eradicated is through practice.”

Sunderland will have to wait to get things back on track as their league match against Lincoln City has been postponed due to the international break.