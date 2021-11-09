Danny Murphy is of the view that if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains as the manager of Manchester United for the remainder of the season, West Ham United have a great chance of beating them to a top four finish in the Premier League.

The Hammers handed Liverpool their first defeat of the season on Sunday, coming out on top in a 3-2 thriller at the London Stadium, which has also seen them climb to third in the top flight standings

Having sealed a Europa League slot last term, a competition in which they are doing well this season, David Moyes is keen on leading West Ham to a Champions League spot this term and ending Liverpool’s unbeaten streak has further energised the fans and the team.

Former top flight star Danny Murphy has insisted that Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are almost certain to seal the top three spots in the Premier League this season given the quality of their respective squads.

Murphy believes that all other teams other than the Reds, the Blues and the Citizens are fighting for fourth place in the league and stressed that if Solskjaer remains as Red Devils manager for the remainder of this season, West Ham have got a great chance of beating them to a top four finish.

“If nobody is getting in the top three, Liverpool, [Manchester] City and Chelsea will be the top three and if they are not, I would be gobsmacked with the quality they have”, Murphy said on talkSPORT while discussing West Ham’s prospects in the Premier League this season.

“Yes [so, everybody is fighting for that fourth place].

“And if [Manchester] United remain with Ole, then West Ham have got a chance of [beating them to the Champions League spots].”

A 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford at the weekend has further piled the pressure on Solskjaer, whose future is under the scanner at Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether the club’s hierarchy will keep backing him to turn their season around.