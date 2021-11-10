Aston Villa are confident of snaring Steven Gerrard away from Rangers and appointing him as their new manager this week, according to talkSPORT.

Villa are set to seek permission from Rangers to hold official talks with Gerrard over their vacant managerial position.

They sacked Dean Smith last week following a run of five straight defeats and the Rangers boss emerged as their top target earlier this week.

Aston Villa have been working in the background to convince Gerrard to leave his life in Glasgow and move to the Midlands in the coming days.

And it has been claimed that the club are confident about their chances of appointing the 41-year-old as their new manager.

Villa are hopeful that talks with Gerrard will bear fruit and they will be able to work out a compensation fee with Rangers as well.

Rangers have been working to convince their manager to stay put but it seems they are set to lose their title-winning boss.

The former midfielder won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers last season, which ended their ten-year wait for a top-flight league title.