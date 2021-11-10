Michael Edwards will not take over as RB Leipzig’s sporting director following his exit from Liverpool, despite being linked with the German side.

Liverpool have confirmed that Edwards will leave the club when his contract expires next summer, to be replaced by his deputy, Julian Ward.

The Reds failed to convince Edwards, who joined the club in 2011, to stay on beyond his ten-year plan and losing his expertise is a blow for the club.

Speculation is rife over what Edwards’ next move will be and he has been linked with a move to Germany to become RB Leipzig’s sporting director.

However, according to journalist Chris Williams, those claims are wide of the mark and Edwards is not RB Leipzig bound.

The Bundesliga club have emerged as a power in European football and have been praised for their recruitment strategy.

Edwards though will not be bringing his expertise to the table for the German club.

All eyes will be on what Edwards’ next move will be and he has also been linked with newly rich Newcastle United.