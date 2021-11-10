John Hartson does not believe Steven Gerrard is prepared to leave Rangers just yet, despite interest from Aston Villa.

Aston Villa are expected to make an official approach to Rangers soon in order to seek permission to hold talks with Gerrard.

The Villans want the 41-year-old as the replacement for Dean Smith, who was sacked by the club last weekend.

Villa will push to convince Gerrard to move to Midlands in the coming days but Hartson stressed that he does not see the former midfielder leaving Rangers just yet.

The former Celtic star is certain that the Rangers manager is committed to continuing at Ibrox and feels that he wants to win another league title at the end of the season.

For the moment, Hartson does not see Gerrard considering moving on from Rangers given what is at stake in the Scottish Premiership in the ongoing campaign.

The former striker said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I believe that he ain’t going anywhere.

“I believe he is committed to his role at Rangers, he wants to win another title and I think Rangers and Steven know what is at stake at the end of the season.

“It will be a massive way for him to leave or go out if you like and as of now Rangers haven’t had an approach yet so we are hypothetically speaking.

“But ultimately I don’t think he will go anywhere. He is committed to Rangers and he wants to win a second title.”

Villa are believed to be ready to pay a £2m fee compensation to Rangers if Gerrard agrees to move south of the border.