West Ham United fans have taken to social media to discuss their club’s prospects in the upcoming winter transfer window following the purchase of a minority stake in the club by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

The Hammers have had a strong start to their campaign both in the Premier League and in Europe this season and boss David Moyes is keen on further bolstering his squad in the January transfer window, with the owners tipped to be back him.

While West Ham continue to deliver on the pitch, their fans have been met with further good news as Czech billionaire Kretinsky has bought 27 per cent of the club, becoming a member of the board of directors.

Kretinsky’s arrival has further strengthened the capital club’s financial position and it is expected to also reflect in their business in upcoming transfer windows.

Exciting times ahead! Massive for us as a club and as a fan ❤️#COYI https://t.co/mHz9unnsg9 — Juan Edwin (@JuanEdwin11) November 10, 2021

Hopefully a big investment coming in January now! ◾Sign Hlozek

◾Sign Lingard Everyone else is a bonus #COYI https://t.co/DDPWKTupNX — FPL West Ham ⚒ (@fplwestham) November 10, 2021

Adam Hlozek (19) at Spart Prague transfer incoming. Consensus in football is this lad has a very high potential level. Moyesmania only getting started #whufc https://t.co/GxVQKyvoCG — Tom Long (@TLong_91) November 10, 2021

If we recruit correctly in January, I really can’t see why, we can’t win or get very close to some silverware this season. #COYI — Bill Hefferon (@Bill_Hefferon) November 10, 2021

Great news, incoming players in Jan will give us a great chance of a top 4 finish and perhaps a trophy 🏆 — William (@William37729473) November 10, 2021

I hope he has deep pockets, West Ham is a massive club! — the Poundshop Guv’nor (@PoundshopGuv) November 10, 2021