John Arne Riise has admitted he is scared Liverpool do not have enough depth in their squad to compete with Manchester City and Chelsea in the long run for the Premier League title this season.

The Reds’ only new addition to their first team set-up came in the shape of defender Ibrahima Konate in the summer, while their major focus was on renewing the contracts of key players on a long-term basis.

Injuries to key players played a huge part in Liverpool’s struggles on the pitch last season, resulting in failure to retain the top flight crown, although they have started the current campaign on a strong note and are tipped to be among the favourites challenging for the title.

However, ex-Reds defender Riise has admitted the lack of depth in Jurgen Klopp’s squad scares him when it comes to their ability to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea for the top flight crown on the long run.

Riise pointed to how Liverpool struggled to get results last season when injuries to players left their squad shorthanded across multiple departments and feels the same could happen to them again this term.

“I am a little bit concerned about the depth in the squad”, Riise told talkSPORT, while discussing Liverpool’s chances of clinching the Premier League this season.

“I do not think they have the top, top, top-class players when we lose, like last year when we lost Van Dijk and a few other players you could see we struggled.

“I am scared it could be the same this year, it could be injury, suspension, Africa Nations Cup, we are going to lose some players.

“I am a little bit worried that is going to be where the title is going to be decided.

“I have a feeling we are not strong enough to depth-wise to compete in the long run with Manchester City or Chelsea.”

Liverpool will be without the services of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita during the early part of next year as they are required to represent their respective nations in the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the Reds will have an opportunity to bring in players in the January transfer window if Klopp wants to bolster his squad.