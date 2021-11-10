Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan does not feel Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will accept the job to become Aston Villa manager despite all the claims.

Villa are set to approach Rangers to seek permission to hold talks with Gerrard over their vacant managerial position.

The 41-year-old is reportedly open to managing in the Premier League and Villa are believed to be pushing to have a new manager in place in the next 24 to 48 hours.

It appears the saga is heading towards Gerrard taking over at Villa Park.

However, Jordan feels the whole thing could turn out to be much ado about nothing and the former midfielder will not end up at Villa.

He believes Gerrard still has pending work to complete at Rangers and stressed that Villa are a complicated club to take charge of at this point due to the upheavals they have gone through this season.

Jordan is certain that the Liverpudlian will consider all the factors and decide to stay at Rangers.

The former Palace chairman said on talkSPORT: “I have got a sneaky suspicion that this will be a little bit of puff and stuff and he won’t end up at Villa.

“I have got a sneaky suspicion that there is a lot less in this than we think and that’s my initial take and of course, it is a 50-50 situation.

“I just think there is a job to do at Rangers and there are a lot of complications of what Villa are.

“I am a great admirer of Aston Villa and I am very fond of them.

“I understand the stature of this football club but it had a variety of managers in the last eleven years, it not had a great deal of stability, it has got owners who are pushing the envelope and probably Dean Smith could have turned this around and probably had the right to.

“I know the whole of 2021 wasn’t great for them and you look at the whole scenario and think it was just not about the five games he lost but there was a period of time they were not in good nick.

“They had to rebuild the team – Grealish goes out, more players come in and Leon Bailey was injured.

“Gerrard would be wise to factor in all those things in his thinking.”

Rangers are hoping to convince Gerrard to stay put and defend the Scottish Premiership title this season.