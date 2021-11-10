Massimiliano Allegri has endorsed Juventus’ interest in signing AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli, who has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Romagnoli is one of the pillars of the AC Milan side and is the club captain at the San Siro, but his future with the Rossoneri is under the scanner.

He will be out of contract at the end of the current season and negotiations between the club and player are yet to produce an agreement over a new deal.

Tottenham have their eyes on Romagnoli and Antonio Conte is already plotting to snap him up on a free transfer next summer.

Juventus have also been keeping tabs on him and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Allegri is in favour of signing the defender as well.

The Juventus coach is on board with the club’s idea of getting their hands on the Italian defender on a free transfer.

Super agent Mino Raiola has already spoken with Juventus about taking the centre-back to Turin next summer.

AC Milan want to hold on to the club captain but they are yet to get close to meeting the defender’s wage demands.

He is currently on a €5.5m per season contract but wants a new deal worth €10m per year.