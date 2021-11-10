Manchester City are amongst the clubs who have made enquiries into RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku, with a view to potentially signing him.

Leipzig signed the midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019 and he has developed into a consistent performer over the last two years.

His performances this season have attracted the scouts of some of the biggest clubs in Europe and he is being watched by a few top sides at the moment.

The Frenchman’s consistency has been noted and several enquiries have already been made for Nkunku this season.

According to German magazine SportBild, Manchester City are one of the teams who have probed the possibility of signing him in the near future.

Pep Guardiola has taken note of his numbers this season for Leipzig and Manchester City are considering whether to make a move to take him to the Etihad.

But the Premier League champions will face intense competition for his signature as Real Madrid and Juventus are also interested in him.

Nkunku is being followed by three of the biggest clubs in Europe, with several others expected to join the queue.

He has scored eleven times and has registered seven assists in 17 appearances across all competitions this season.