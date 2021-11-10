RB Leipzig have no interest in negotiating a fee to sell Arsenal linked Tyler Adams any time in the near future, it has been claimed in Germany.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder was one of Arsenal’s top targets last summer, but Leipzig had no interest in letting him go.

His ability to play at right-back and midfield attracted Arsenal’s interest and the Gunners eventually signed Takehiro Tomiyasu in the last transfer window.

Arsenal are still believed to be keen on signing Adams but for the moment they are not getting any encouragement from Leipzig.

According to German magazine SportBild, the Bundesliga club are in no mood to negotiate a fee to sell the player in the near future.

Adams has been a major part of Leipzig’s side and the club do not want to lose the American at the moment.

His contract does contain a release clause of around €40m and that money needs to be paid if a club want to sign Adams.

Leipzig do not want to negotiate his exit and are keen to keep him at the club for as long as possible.

It has been claimed that no club are yet to show an appetite to trigger the midfielder’s release clause.