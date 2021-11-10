Stephen Craigan is of he view that Steven Gerrard could risk his dream of becoming Liverpool manager someday if he leaves Rangers for Aston Villa.

Villa sacked Dean Smith last weekend and have identified Gerrard as their top target to become the next manager at Villa Park.

They are set to seek permission from Rangers to hold talks with the 41-year-old in a bid to convince him to move to the Midlands in the coming days.

It is unclear whether Gerrard wants the move but Villa are pushing to get him and are confident of appointing him as their new manager.

The former midfielder’s dream is to one day manage Liverpool but Craigan believes a failure as Aston Villa manager could more or less kill that notion.

He feels staying at Rangers will be more beneficial for the 41-year-old he will continue to compete in Europe and win major honours in Scotland that could keep his Anfield dream alive.

Craigan said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Steven Gerrard has never said but people are always saying that his dream is to manage Liverpool one day.

“If that is his ultimate aim, Jurgen Klopp is not going anywhere any time soon. He is building a squad and is doing well.

“Is it a risk if he is going to Aston Villa and it doesn’t work? Then you are probably further away from the Liverpool job than you will ever be.

“While you are at Rangers, you would be competing for European football, you’d be competing for trophies. Let’s be honest you have a 50-50 chance of winning a major trophy in Scotland every season.

“He didn’t in his first two seasons but he did it in the third so if you add to that then your stock continues to rise and it brings him to the eye line of Liverpool possibly down the line.”

Rangers do not want to lose their manager in the middle of the season and are hopeful of convincing him to stay on at Ibrox.