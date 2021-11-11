Rivaldo is of the view that Raheem Sterling would be a quality addition to Xavi’s Barcelona if he decides to leave Manchester City in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The winger has started just three Premier League games for Manchester City this season and is looking to leave the Etihad Stadium when the January transfer window swings open.

Spanish giants Barcelona, who have been linked with interest in Sterling since last summer, made an attempt to snap him up during the last transfer window, and have been touted to be potential destination for him in the upcoming window.

Barcelona legend Rivaldo is of the view that Sterling could add a lot to the Blaugrana’s game, given the experience he has playing at highest levels of the game at top European clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City and for his national side England.

“There are rumours that Barcelona might try to sign Raheem Sterling in the next transfer window, and I think he has enough quality to add to our squad and bring good things to the club”, Rivaldo wrote in his Betfair column.

“He has played for several years in the Premier League, Champions League and international football in teams like Manchester City, Liverpool and England, so, despite bringing a great game dynamic for playing in the best competitions in the world, he is also used to playing under big pressure.”

Rivaldo stressed that the most important thing Barcelona need to do get back to their best is offer new coach Xavi with quality options like Sterling to work with.

“Of course, we can discuss if his style of play adapts to Xavi’s approach, but honestly, I think that now the most important thing is to offer more and better player options to the new manager, as only that way the Barcelona midfield legend could really improve the team and its performances.”

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will make any moves for Sterling in January and any deal is likely to be on an initial loan, given the Spanish side’s financial situation.