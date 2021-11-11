David Moyes is hoping to bring in a central defender and a back-up striker in January as he looks to push West Ham towards Champions League qualification this season, according to the London Evening Standard.

West Ham are third in the Premier League and have received fresh investment in the form of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky investing £180m into the club for a 27 per cent stake.

However, the Hammers are not expected to spend lavishly in the winter transfer window despite the fresh injection of cash.

But West Ham are expected to back Moyes to bring in a couple of signings in the January transfer window.

A central defender has emerged as a priority for the Hammers after Angelo Ogbonna suffered a serious knee injury.

The Hammers are also looking to bring in a backup striker as Moyes wants an alternative to Michail Antonio.

The east London club could also look to revive their interest in Manchester United star Jesse Lingard on a loan deal.

But funds are expected to be limited as West Ham will spend £150m from the fresh investment into bringing down their debt.

It remains to be seen whether Moyes gets the players he wants in order to push for Champions League qualification.