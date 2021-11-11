Jermaine Beckford has stressed the need for Leeds United to be more ruthless in front of goal as that is one area they have to improve if they are to push on in the Premier League this season.

Following a tough start to their Premier League campaign, Leeds have strung together a three-game unbeaten streak, including holding top four chasing Leicester City to a 1-1 draw on Sunday in their latest outing.

Leeds were on the front foot for the majority of the 90-minutes against the foxes, and were pushing for a winner backed by a buoyant Elland Road crowd that were roaring for them until the last minute.

The Whites had 18 shots against Leicester but only had one goal to show for it and former Leeds hitman Beckford has stressed the need for them to be more ruthless in front of goal.

Beckford explained that Leeds need to test the opposition goalkeeper more in games by getting more of their shots on target, which is key to them pushing on in the Premier League this season after an encouraging display against the Midlands side.

“We just need to be ruthless in front of the goal”, Beckford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast while discussing what the Whites need to do to push on this season.

“That is literally it, that is it.

“We had 18 opportunities [against Leicester], on target and ruthless, test the goalkeeper.

“If he saves it, he saves it.

“If he pushed it around the corner, if hits the post, so be it but get those chances on target, that is it.

“Do not try to walk the ball into back of the net.”

Leeds will return to Premier League action on 21st November when they travel to the capital to take on Tottenham Hotspur.