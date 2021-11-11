Mark Jackson has revealed that working with Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has opened his eyes in terms of having a wider awareness of players in the system at the club and becoming more flexible in his coaching methods.

Bielsa’s arrival at Elland Road in the summer of 2018 resulted in revolutionary changes across the board at Leeds and his impact is reflected in every level of football in the club’s system.

The Under-23s, coached by Jackson, play an integral role in how the Argentine keeps his second-string players battle ready by providing them with game time, while he has also picked promising talents from the youth set-up for senior minutes whenever an opportunity arises.

Jackson has revealed that Bielsa has opened his eyes in terms of having a broader awareness of players that are in the Leeds system across multiple levels rather than just focusing on his Under-23s squad.

The 44-year-old added that Bielsa has provided him with a new perspective on how to approach coaching, while also making him more flexible when it comes to his coaching methods.

“I’ve learned so much [from Bielsa]”, Jackson told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“To have a wider awareness of players in the system, rather than just being tunnel visioned towards your group, is really important.

“I’ve learned how to adapt quickly and I’ve learned a lot from the playing style.

“How the manager looks at the game is completely different to what I’ve experienced before as a player and doing my badges.

“There are things that make you go ‘why have I not seen that before, something as simple as that and how you can adapt it?’

“It is phenomenal really, it has really opened my eyes and benefited me as an individual.”

Joe Gelhardt, Cody Drameh and Charlie Cresswell are all regulars under Jackson in the Under-23s team that have broken thorough to the first team and caught the eye this season.

Leeds fans will be hoping more young players will rise up to supplement Bielsa’s squad.