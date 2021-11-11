Tomas Soucek has revealed that a shift in mentality that made West Ham’s players want to win games, even on the training pitch, resulted in the upturn in form that has transformed them into top four challengers.

The midfielder joined West Ham in January 2020, adding to David Moyes’ options in midfield during a time when they were fighting for survival in the Premier League.

Almost two years later, West Ham are currently in line to top their group in the Europa League, while they are also fighting for a place in the top four in the league, having started this season on a strong note.

Soucek has revealed that during the latter stages of the 2020/21 season, there was a shift in mentality at the London Stadium and he along with his team-mates were determined to even win games during training sessions.

The 26-year-old explained that ambition to earn success at the whole club grew and added his personal aim is to win the Premier League with the Hammers.

“When I came, I joined from the best team in my former league [Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic] and, to be honest, I felt we were not in the right way but, since [the virus] time, we changed mentality in our club and even at the training ground we want to win each small game”, Soucek told West Ham’s official site.

“Because of this, our mentality and our ambition are going higher and I said before the season that my ambition is that if I am going to play in the league than I want to win the league, because every team has a chance.

“We take it game-by-game and see where we are at the end.

“We go into each game to win the game and, although anything can happen, we have to do our maximum and show that we want to win.”

West Ham are currently third in the top flight standings, just three points adrift of leaders Chelsea and will return to the pitch on 20th November with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.