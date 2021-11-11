Steven Gerrard has snared first-team analyst Scott Mason away from Rangers to Aston Villa with him, according to The Athletic.

Aston Villa confirmed the appointment of Gerrard as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract earlier today.

Rangers have agreed on a deal with Aston Villa that also saw Gary McAllister join the Premier League club alongside Gerrard.

The Glasgow giants are worried about losing most of their coaching staff to Villa following the departure of the 41-year-old.

And it has been claimed Gerrard has poached Rangers first-team analyst Mason as part of the agreement as well.

The Liverpudlian brought the analyst from Liverpool when he joined the club in 2018 and was a key part of his staff at Rangers.

But Mason has followed his boss to Aston Villa and will be part of Gerrard’s backroom staff at the Midlands club.

Graeme Stevenson and Seb Dunn are still part of the Rangers backroom staff for the moment.

Rangers are looking to bring in a new manager as soon as possible in order to end a period of uncertainty.