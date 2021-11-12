New Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is looking to bring in reinforcements in central defence and midfield in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Howe was confirmed as the new Newcastle manager earlier this week and he has gone to work with the squad ahead of next week’s Premier League game against Brentford.

Newcastle are set to back him in the winter transfer window as the club look to save themselves from getting relegated from the Premier League this season.

The Newcastle manager extensively studied the squad when he was in talks with the club and already has ideas about the January window.

It has been claimed that central defence and midfield are two areas of the squad Howe wants to bring in reinforcements for.

Former Newcastle boss Steve Bruce also wanted a centre-back and a midfielder last summer but the club did not back him.

However, the new owners are flushed with funds and Howe is expecting major backing in January.

The Newcastle manager could also look to strengthen the full-back areas as part of his plans.

Howe had extensive discussions with the Newcastle owners about new signings before he took up the job.