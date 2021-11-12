John Barnes has shrugged off suggestions that Liverpool are showing complacency in defence this season, including in their latest Premier League outing against West Ham United.

The Reds have been lethal in front of goal this season and are currently top scorers in the Premier League with 31 strikes, but they have shipped in eleven goals, more than Chelsea and Manchester City, the other teams tipped to be favourites for the title, combined.

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday against West Ham, as they conceded three goals to the Hammers’ two and there have been suggestions the Reds backline are getting a bit complacent.

However, Reds legend Barnes has rubbished suggestions Liverpool’s defence are slacking off on the pitch and pointed to how well they have been performing.

Although Liverpool have conceded five goals in their last two league outings, Barnes insists fans are overreacting if they see it as a disaster as it is just two poor results in what is otherwise a strong start to their season.

“Liverpool conceding the three goals against West Ham wasn’t a sign of defensive complacency, or an issue with the high-line they play”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“The goals came from corners.

“Then they also scored a goal through one through ball, which can happen.

“Liverpool have lost one game in 26.

“We didn’t lose against Brighton either [despite Liverpool conceding two].

“People are getting carried away if they think it’s a disaster because they’ve drawn and lost a game.”

Liverpool return to Premier League action on 20th November against Arsenal and will be determined to get back into the win column having dropped points in two games on the trot.