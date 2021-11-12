Rangers have two other managers on their shortlist of targets apart from former Gers star Giovanni van Bronckhorst, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Steven Gerrard’s appointment as the new Aston Villa manager was confirmed on Thursday and it ended his three-and-a-half-year spell at Ibrox.

The 41-year-old’s surprising departure in the middle of the season has forced Rangers into the tough task of landing a new manager in the middle of the season.

They have already compiled a shortlist of targets and early contender Van Bronckhorst is one of the names on it.

But it has been claimed that there are two other names on Rangers’ shortlist of managerial targets.

The Glasgow giants have their three-man list is ready and are preparing to hold interviews in the coming days.

The Rangers board are scheduled to hold talks with the candidates over the weekend and are keen to take their time.

Rangers are sitting at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and are in with a chance of reaching the last 32 of the Europa League this season.

They want to make sure that Gerrard’s departure and the arrival of a new boss proves less disruptive than is being predicted at the moment.

Rangers are also in Scottish League Cup semi-final action next weekend when they take on Hibernian.