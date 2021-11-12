Mark Wilson is of the view that Rangers fans are right at feeling aggrieved at the timing of Steven Gerrard’s departure from the club.

Aston Villa confirmed the appointment of Gerrard as their new manager on Thursday, which spelt the end of his three-and-a-half-year spell as Rangers boss.

The 41-year-old has also taken his assistant Gary McAllister with him to Villa Park and Rangers are now looking to bring in a new manager in the coming days.

Rangers fans have been left annoyed at the timing of Gerrard’s departure and Wilson conceded that they are right to feel aggrieved.

The former Scotland international says that given Rangers’ position in the league table and the Europa League and the chance of being in next season’s Champions League, Gerrard’s departure could derail their campaign.

Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I am saying timing because Rangers are just over a third of the way through the season.

“They are sitting top of the league, the majority of the Rangers fans feel that they have got one over Celtic at the minute and they have got a real chance of getting into that Champions League group stage, which brings about finances.

“They are still in the Europa League, they are still in the semi-final of the cup and a lot of the Rangers fans may think that Gerrard leaving may upset all of that and may derail them from the good position they are in at this moment in time.”

Former Rangers star Giovanni van Bronckhorst has emerged as one of the contenders to become the next manager at Ibrox.