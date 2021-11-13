Everton goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly has revealed that startled Harry Tyrer is raising his game at every stage of his development, continuously learning from other senior stars in the Toffees goalkeeping department.

The highly rated shots-stopper is a regular in David Unsworth’s Everton Under-23s squad and earned a spot on the bench in the senior team in one of their Premier League games this season.

Tyrer’s stock is continuing to rise at the club as he works behind the scenes with Kelly, who coaches the Toffees goalkeeping department, which also includes Under 23s team-mate Zan-Luk Leban, along with senior stars Andy Lonergan, Asmir Begovic and first choice Jordan Pickford.

And Kelly has revealed that the 19-year-old is improving his game at every stage of development under his tutelage, while also learning from the senior custodians at Goodison Park.

Kelly added that qualities like maturity and calmness, that are key qualities needed for a goalkeeper, come naturally to him and hailed him for the strength of character he showed while recovering from a quadriceps injury earlier this season.

“Harry’s always had a calm persona”, Kelly told Everton’s official site.

“Maturity and calmness are gifts for a keeper and those qualities come naturally for him.

“He is continually learning from Jordan and Asmir and Andy.

“You have to manage highs and lows as a keeper.

“Dealing with the crushing disappointment of an injury is a big test and he passed

“Harry is a really good person and excellent around the group.

“He is improving at every stage of his development and I have really high hopes for him.”

It remains to be seen whether one day Tyrer will become a regular in the first team at Everton as he continues to push on at Under-23s level for the club.