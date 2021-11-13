Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus feels Giovanni van Bronckhorst would be a great appointment for Rangers as he would stick to the style of play that the Gers had under Steven Gerrard.

Rangers are on the lookout for a new manager after Gerrard left the club to become the head coach at Aston Villa earlier this week.

Former Gers star Van Bronckhorst has emerged as the hot favourite to become the next manager at Ibrox, but the club are also believed to be looking at two other names as well.

The Dutchman will soon hold talks with Rangers and McManus believes he would be a perfect fit for the club if the appointment is made.

He feels it is important Rangers bring in a manager who will not rip up Gerrard’s plans and pointed out that Van Bronckhorst will stick to the style of play that the previous manager employed at Ibrox.

McManus said on the PLZ Football Show: “He had a great spell at Feyenoord.

“He wants to play in a similar way that Rangers play, 4-3-3 attacking. It’s important that the manager comes in at Rangers doesn’t rip up and start again.

“They play good football, they have got a style of play through Gerrard in the last three years and they don’t want to go away from that.

“Van Bronckhorst would be a great appointment.

“The supporters like him.”

Rangers are keen to have the new man in place before their Scottish League Cup semi-final clash against Hibernian next weekend.