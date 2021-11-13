Everton fans have taken to social media to hail Toffees starlet Anthony Gordon for his stellar debut for England Under-21s on Thursday and to discuss his prospects under boss Rafael Benitez at club level as the season progresses.

The 20-year-old started the current Premier League campaign as a bit-part player under Benitez, but has now started three of Everton’s last five league games, with first team opportunities opening up owing to injuries to senior attacking players.

Gordon has put together a string of impressive displays under Benitez in recent outings and earned his fist call-up to Lee Carsley’s England Under-21s side last week.

Carsley handed the Toffees starlet his Three Lions debut on Thursday against theCzech Republic in a 3-1 Under-21 European Championship qualifier win at Turf Moor, in which he stole the show with a first half brace.

Everton fans are delighted for Gordon and Carol Newbury is sure he will return to Goodison Park with a lot of confidence after a stellar start to his Under-21s international career.

Paul Brown labelled Gordon’s debut sensational and is hoping Toffees boss Benitez kept a close eye on how his charge lit up Turf Moore on Thursday.

Cursed Toffee’s has urged Benitez to not drop Gordon from the first eleven at Everton as the club need a player of his talents on the pitch.

BlueBoy1878 meanwhile expressed his disappointment in Benitez’s tendency to keep selecting Alex Iwobi over Gordon, despite how the young Toffee is performing, as evident from his display on Thursday.

J Morgan though is of the view that Gordon just needs that single breakthrough moment in Everton colours to kick into next gear and then really push on.

John Audsley feels Benitez and his coaching staff also deserve credit for Gordon’s upturn in form this season after being shipped off by former boss Carlo Ancelotti on loan last term.

Gordon is yet to score for Everton in the league this season and Han’s Tours is hoping he is saving his strikes for 1st December when they host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

