Juventus have identified the price range they want for Newcastle United target Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window.

Rabiot has made eight starts in Serie A this season, but his future at the club has been under the scanner ahead of the winter window.

Juventus are looking to restructure their wage bill and are keen to offload a number of stars who are on high wages at the club and not central to their plans.

Rabiot is one of the players they are open to offers for and Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for him in January, amid suggestions they are already in touch with his agent.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are prepared to accept somewhere around €10m to €15m for the French midfielder when the window opens.

The Serie A giants are keen to move him on and are prepared to sell him for a reasonable transfer fee.

His departure would save them around €7m per year in wages and lighten the load on a soaring salary bill.

Newcastle are claimed to be serious about getting their hands on Rabiot and are considering making a move in January.

They have the funds to afford the transfer fee and the midfielder’s wage demands.