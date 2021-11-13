Former Scotland international Alan Rough has insisted that other than Ryan Kent and Nathan Patterson, none of the other Rangers players are good enough to play in the Premier League.

With Steven Gerrard joining Aston Villa after leaving Rangers earlier this week, the focus is now shifted towards whether he could return to Ibrox to raid the club for any of his former players.

There are suggestions that the new Villa boss could raid Rangers in the winter transfer window for players and further weaken the Glasgow giants.

Rough conceded that it is a legitimate worry for Rangers fans, who are already annoyed at the way Gerrard left the club in the middle of the season.

However, the former goalkeeper questioned the quality of the Rangers squad and whether some of the players are good enough to play in the Premier League for Aston Villa.

He stressed that other than Kent and Patterson, he does not see any of the other Gers stars making it in the top flight of English football.

Rough said on the PLZ Football Show: “The biggest worry for Rangers supporters is now that is he going to come back to take their players?

“That’s all I am reading in the papers, but then you are going, what players are you talking about?

“What players would fit in the Premier League?

“I would go Ryan Kent and Patterson.

“I don’t think any of the others are good enough to play in the Premier League.”

It remains to be seen whether Gerrard comes in for a few of his former players at Rangers in the winter transfer window.