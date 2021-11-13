Roma have opened talks with Manchester United over the possibility of signing Diogo Dalot on loan in the January transfer window.

Jose Mourinho wants to bring in new players this winter as he looks to take Roma out of an indifferent run of form and signing a right-back is a priority.

Roma have compiled a shortlist of targets ahead of the winter transfer window and are considering a number of players.

But Dalot is believed to be one of the priority targets and the Serie A giants are working towards taking him to Italy this winter.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Roma have already initiated conversations with Manchester United over taking the Portuguese to Italy.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at AC Milan but the Rossoneri failed to agree on a deal to sign him on a permanent basis last summer.

Dalot has made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season and is firmly on the fringes of the Manchester United squad.

Roma are interested in signing him on loan with an option to buy and are in talks with Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rarely turned to Dalot this season, but it remains to be seen whether he would be prepared to lose him in January.