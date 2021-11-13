Darren Moore has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Everton over terminating Lewis Gibson’s loan, or extending it, dependant on how he recovers from a serious injury setback.

Gibson moved to Hillsborough from Everton in the summer on a season-long loan deal to gain valuable first team experience.

However, the centre-back has only made one League One appearance for Sheffield Wednesday so far this season, with niggling fitness issues keeping him on the sidelines, and he has retuned to his parent club to recuperate from a muscular issue he picked up in early October.

Owls boss Moore has revealed that his club are in constant contact with the Toffees over Gibson and revealed they are discussing the possibility of either terminating or extending his loan stint dependant on how he recovers from the latest injury setback.

Moore added that Gibson is on the road to recovery and is making slow but steady progress and Sheffield Wednesday are also directly in touch with him.

“We are still in discussions with Everton [over Gibson]”, Moore told a press conference.

“It is possible we are looking at the loan and if there is a possibility to extend it or we both come to an agreement and end the loan.

“Both clubs are talking at the moment.

“He is back at Everton receiving treatment.

“He is making slow and steady progress.

“There are still ongoing discussions with him.”

It remains to be seen whether Gibson will have to cut his loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday short owing to his injury woes.