Everton midfielder Allan has stressed the importance of maintaining focus right until the end of games in the Premier League due to opposing sides never stopping going.

Allan has been a key man under Rafael Benitez so far this season and his importance has only grown since an injury suffered by fellow midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton stopped a run of three successive losses in the Premier League by holding Tottenham Hotspur to a 0-0 draw before the international break and Allan is fully aware just how tough the English top flight is.

Matters are not set to become any easier for Everton with a clash against champions Manchester City next weekend and Allan insists that focus is hugely important in an ultra competitive Premier League.

“English football is very difficult and every weekend you come up against great players in quality teams”, the former Napoli midfielder told Everton’s official site.

“You can never be sure about the result.

“You have to be 100 per cent both physically and mentally.

“It’s a very demanding season and you have to look after your body and your diet to make sure you are in peak condition for every game.

“The football in England is faster and the intensity greater than in Italy.

“There is no game you can take for granted, even when you reach the 94th and 95th minutes. It can still turn because teams don’t stop.

“If you lose focus for one second, it can undo 95 minutes of good work”, Allan added.

Following the meeting with Manchester City, Benitez takes his men to Brentford, while their opening game of December comes at Goodison Park against rivals Liverpool.