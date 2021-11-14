Danny Murphy is sure that new Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard will take a liking towards attacker Emiliano Buendia.

Gerrard has left Rangers to take over at Aston Villa, succeeding Dean Smith in the hot seat at Villa Park and angering some Gers fans by walking away from Ibrox mid-season.

The Liverpool legend is getting his feet under the table at Aston Villa over the course of the international break and will then be looking to hit the ground running when his new club host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Gerrard will want to take a close look at the squad he is inheriting from Smith and Murphy, who played with the new Villa boss at Liverpool, thinks Buendia will catch his eye.

“He’ll have a decent platform at Villa as well. Over time he’ll have to improve the squad, of course, but Emiliano Martinez, Tyrone Mings, Douglas Luiz, Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins represent a decent spine”, Murphy wrote in the Mail on Sunday.

“I also think he’ll like Emiliano Buendia, who hasn’t pulled up many trees after joining Villa from Norwich.

“I’ve seen a lot of Buendia and he’s always looking for the ball and trying to use it to impact games — Stevie will like that.”

Buendia has clocked nine appearances in the Premier League for Aston Villa so far this season, scoring in a 1-1 draw with Brentford and providing an assist in a 4-1 loss against West Ham United.

Aston Villa splashed in the region of £38m to sign the Argentine from Norwich City in the summer transfer window and the club will be keen to see Gerrard get the best out of the 24-year-old.