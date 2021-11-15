A host of Aston Villa fans have taken to social media to give their take on new boss Steven Gerrard’s first interview to the club’s official channel after taking charge last week.

The former Liverpool star left Scottish giants Rangers last week to take charge at Villa Park following the dismissal of Dean Smith after a run of poor results in the Premier League.

Gerrard comes to the Midlands outfit on the back of a title winning season in the Scottish Premiership with the Gers, in which they also remained unbeaten.

The Lions faithful have largely been in buoyant mood following the 41-year-old’s appointment and had an opportunity to get an in-depth look at their new boss’ plans after Aston Villa shared their first interview with him on their official channel.

Dan Greaves is upbeat with Gerrard’s arrival and feels the attitude he shows and his presence at the club will be a huge boost to the players.

Warren Bisp meanwhile labelled Gerrard’s first interview ‘superb’ and is excited to see what heights the club will reach having entered a new era of leadership.

Stanley is of the view that Gerrard has presented himself as a manager that fits Aston Villa well while coming across as being honest and having a clear focus on what he needs to do at Villa Park.

The Aston Villa fan also stressed that Gerrard will have no excuses if he struggles at the club given the facilities at his disposal, while Marcus Parry revealed watching the new boss’ first interview has filled him with a lot of optimism.

Dean Moulder through feels that by giving credit to his predecessor Smith in his first interview, Gerrard has shown how good he is at managing the media and admitted he liked how the former Reds skipper promised he will give his all against Liverpool as Aston Villa boss.

Matty loves the passion Gerrard showed in his first interview and added he is especially impressed with the ex-Rangers boss’ determination to instil the Lions with a clear identity during his tenure.

Alex Berwick insisted that he cannot wait to see how Gerrard’s ideas are implemented on the pitch and has welcomed his appointment after an underwhelming few months as an Aston Villa fan during Smith’s final games in charge.

