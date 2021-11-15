Ipswich Town star Conor Chaplin has insisted that cup competitions such as the FA Cup are not a distraction for his side’s League One hopes and stressed all games provide opportunity to grow a winning culture at the club.

The Suffolk giants are gearing up for a trip to Boundary Park on Tuesday to take on the Latics in an FA Cup replay.

Oldham were able to hold Ipswich to a 1-1 draw earlier this month and a place in the second round against League Two side Barrow is up for grabs on Tuesday.

Ipswich’s top priority is to earn promotion back to the Championship this season but Chaplin has insisted that cup competitions like the FA Cup are not a distraction.

The Tractor Boys star explained that cup competitions provide another platform to cultivate a winning culture at a club, which is a huge positive.

“Everyone loves a Cup run and the players are certainly no different”, Chaplin told Ipswich’s official site.

“I don’t really believe in different cup competitions being a distraction for the league.

“I believe that winning as a culture for a football club is a positive.

“Winning football matches breeds confidence.

“Every time you play is a chance to impress and remind people what you can do and what you bring to the team.

“It’s another game for people to prove why they should be playing, to stake a claim and, more importantly, to get this club through to the second round of the FA Cup.”

Ipswich suffered a first round exit from the EFL Cup earlier this season and will be determined to avoid the same and get into the second-round of the FA Cup with a win on Tuesday.