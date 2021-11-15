Netherlands Under-21 coach Erwin van de Looi has revealed that three youngsters, including Leeds United starlet Crycencio Summerville, have left a good impression on him during international duty.

The Leeds United academy graduate opened the scoring as his team beat Gibraltar 7-0 away from home in a qualifier for the European Under-21 Championship on Monday.

On the pitch were two other youngsters who shone, FC Basel’s Wouter Burger and Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven, both of whom also impressed Van de Looi, along with Summerville.

Van de Looi feels that his young unit is getting stronger across the board, with the help of some very promising youngsters.

“I look back on the first months with this group with a good feeling”, Van de Looi was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“You can see that a number of players are developing well and we are also getting stronger across the board.

“This time we had Wouter Burger, Crycencio Summerville and Micky van de Ven, three new guys.

“They left a good impression on me.

“This means that the players who were there at the start are also put on edge.”

Summerville has come off the bench in four of Leeds’ Premier League matches so far this season and has caught the eye with lively displays.

The winger will look to take his good international form back to his club side.