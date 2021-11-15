Newcastle United have been offered the opportunity to sign Adrien Rabiot by Italian giants Juventus when the transfer window swings open.

The Magpies are actively planning to enter the January transfer window to bolster the squad of new boss Eddie Howe and they have been linked with a host of players.

Juventus are keen to offload fringe players as they look to bring down their wage bill and French midfielder Rabiot is someone they want to move on.

Newcastle have been linked with Rabiot and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus have now been in touch with the Magpies to offer them the player.

It is unclear if Newcastle will make an offer for Rabiot and the level of fee Juventus are looking for.

Rabiot has made eleven appearances for Juventus so far this season, including three outings in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old is under contract with the Italian side until the summer of 2023, having joined the club following the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will bid for Rabiot and whether the midfielder will agree to swap Turin for Tyneside in the new year.