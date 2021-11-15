Everton Under-18s coach Paul Tait has expressed his delight in seeing Toffees starlet Anthony Gordon impressing at senior level for his club and at Under-21s level for his country England, amid receiving a lot of backing from club boss Rafael Benitez.

The 20-year-old has now featured in seven Premier League games for Everton on the trot, stringing together impressive performances, making the best of first opportunities that opened up owing to injuries to senior attacking players.

Gordon’s good performances for his club were also acknowledged by his country as Under-21s boss Lee Carsley called him up to the national camp and handed him his first start, in which he caught the eye with a first half brace against the Czech Republic last week.

Tait, Gordon’s former youth coach at Everton, is delighted for his former charge and stressed he has started to mature into a footballer with a lot of potential.

The 50-year-old acknowledged how Benitez has showed great confidence in giving him first team opportunities this season, which has provided him with a clear pathway that enables him to take his game to new heights.

“For Anthony to go and get a couple of goals on his Under-21 debut was fantastic”, Tait told Everton’s official site.

“I’m delighted for him.

“He’s been getting a good bit of playing time in the First Team lately, so I’m sure he feels like he’s sharp and in form.

“He’s been given some good opportunities from the manager this season, and Rafa has obviously got confidence in him and gave him a pathway.

“He’s showing the potential we always thought he had. I think he’s started to mature as a person as well.

“He’s at that age now, at 20, where he’s starting to grow up, and I think he’s showing that in his performances.”

England Under-21s are gearing up to face Georgia on Tuesday and Gordon could earn another start following a dream debut.